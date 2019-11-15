SMG Industries, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Oilfield Services Company Reports Revenues of $2.06 million for the Third Quarter ended September 30, 2019 a 101% Increase from the Third Quarter 2018

Third Quarter Highlights:

Revenue increased 101% to $2,064,516 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, from $1,026,949 in the same period a year ago, which is up approximately 88%, sequentially from the last quarter,

The Company is aggressively moving forward with its build and buy acquisition strategy.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2019 / SMG Industries, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQB:SMGI), a growth-oriented oilfield services company operating in the Southwest United States and headquartered in Houston, Texas announced today their financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

As stated in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed November 14, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company's sales for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $2,064,516, an increase of 101%, from $1,026,949 for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was primarily attributable to additional revenues contributed by the Trinity Services' operations acquired in June 2019, as well as organic growth of MG Cleaners from an expanded customer base and its rental equipment in the Permian Basin.

During the three months ended September 30, 2019, cost of sales increased as a percentage of sales to 78.5% of revenues, or $1,621,841, compared to 56.8% of revenues or $582,922, for the comparable 2018 period. The increase in cost of sales as a percentage of revenues is primarily the result of the net margin mix impacted by the Trinity Services acquisition not present in the year ago period and higher costs in MG Cleaners' parts business. The Company believes going forward it will improve cost of sales as a percentage of sales through increasing sales of its higher margin branded products, developing more profitable frac water work and driving higher utilizations and efficiencies from cross-selling with our recently acquired customers.

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, selling, general and administrative expenses were $815,871, or 39.5% of sales, compared to $667,277 or 64.9% of sales for the three months ended September 30, 2018. This decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018 was primarily due to higher sales covering more fixed costs within S,G&A partially offset by higher sales costs and wages.

Other expenses, net was $232,979, an increase of $176,535 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the third quarter in 2018. The increase in other expenses during the three months ended September 30, 2019 resulted from higher interest expense with our revolving line of credit, funding agreements and notes payable, partially offset by a gain on settlement of liabilities compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018.

During the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company incurred a net loss of $606,175, or $0.04 per basic and diluted earnings per share. For the three months ended September 30, 2018, the Company incurred a net loss of $279,694 or $0.03 per basic and diluted earnings per share. The Company's total outstanding shares of common stock were 14,881,372 as of November 14, 2019.

As of September 30, 2019, our total assets were $7,464,347. This is an increase in total assets of $3,937,900 over the total assets at December 31, 2018 of $3,526,447.

Matt Flemming, Chief Executive Officer of SMG Industries stated, "The June 2019 acquisition of Trinity Services has contributed materially to the increase in the Company's consolidated revenue. Trinity enjoys a great reputation in the East Texas and Louisiana market for construction and building of multi-well pad locations as well as production related well site workover activities in the Haynesville Shale and Cotton Valley plays. Due to this acquisition, we have been able to increase our master service agreements (MSAs) with customers which may also be serviced by our other subsidiaries." Mr. Flemming continued, "We are currently aggressively pursuing additional strategic acquisitions to expand our service offering to customers."

Stephen Christian, SMG's EVP of Operations stated, "We have continued to focus on the Permian Basin in West Texas and the Haynesville shale of East Texas where our existing customers remained fairly active. Increasing strategic sales staff in the Permian Basin at the start of the quarter helped mitigate market activity reductions driven by lower rig counts. Additionally, the Company's cost cutting efforts focused on vendors programs to lower the direct cost of goods. Trinity has been awarded construction bids that will take us into Q1, 2020 where we anticipate customer's new drilling programs will begin to kick off. We are very excited about the expansion possibilities with Trinity and what it offers our other subsidiaries."

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Tables

SMG INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,353 $ 1,608 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $147,015 and $25,000 1,967,075 703,959 Inventory 149,413 140,662 Assets held for sale 30,000 42,300 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 136,951 96,871 Total current assets 2,296,792 985,400 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $609,753 and $306,155 4,342,037 1,998,009 Other assets 20,386 27,631 Right of use assets - operating lease 311,473 - Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization $32,092 and $10,344 307,908 329,656 Goodwill 185,751 185,751 Total assets $ 7,464,347 $ 3,526,447 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,908,564 $ 968,507 Accounts payable - related party - 21,000 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 401,317 207,911 Right of use liabilities - operating leases short term 128,969 - Right of use liabilities - finance leases short term 62,389 - Deferred revenue - 39,877 Secured line of credit 1,348,916 593,888 Current portion of note payable - related party 51,932 62,750 Current portion of unsecured notes payable 160,375 131,126 Current portion of secured notes payable, net 1,085,994 328,328 Current portion of capital lease liability - 53,728 Total current liabilities 5,148,456 2,407,115 Long term liabilities: Convertible note payable, net 248,306 161,970 Note payable - related party, net of current portion 12,003 46,913 Notes payable - secured, net of current portion 1,343,140 967,846 Right of use liabilities - operating leases, net of current portion 188,504 - Right of use liabilities - finance leases, net of current portion 27,403 - Capital lease liability, net of current portion - 40,552 Total liabilities 6,967,812 3,624,396 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; authorized 1,000,000 shares as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; issued and outstanding 2,000 and none at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 2 - Common stock - $0.001 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; issued and outstanding 14,451,372 and 11,910,690 at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 14,451 11,911 Additional paid in capital 4,456,856 1,567,567 Accumulated deficit (3,974,774 ) (1,677,427 ) Total stockholders' deficit 496,535 (97,949 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 7,464,347 $ 3,526,447 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated unaudited financial statements





SMG INDUSTRIES INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 REVENUES $ 2,064,516 $ 1,026,949 $ 4,911,401 $ 3,192,432 COST OF REVENUES 1,621,841 582,922 3,999,156 1,742,431 GROSS PROFIT 442,675 444,027 912,245 1,450,001 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative 815,871 667,277 2,491,317 1,682,259 Total operating expenses 815,871 667,277 2,491,317 1,682,259 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (373,196 ) (223,250 ) (1,579,072 ) (232,258 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Gain (loss) on settlement of liabilities 31,494 (2,549 ) (73,764 ) 9,291 Gain on sales of assets - 14,000 - 14,000 Interest expense, net (264,473 ) (67,895 ) (644,511 ) (199,099 ) NET LOSS $ (606,175 ) $ (279,694 ) $ (2,297,347 ) $ (408,066 ) Net Loss Per Share Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 14,332,823 10,336,470 13,493,944 9,986,415 Diluted 14,332,823 10,336,470 13,493,944 9,986,415 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated unaudited financial statements





SMG INDUSTRIES INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

(unaudited)



2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (2,297,347 ) $ (408,066 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock based compensation 239,527 42,012 Depreciation and amortization 338,784 66,933 Amortization of deferred financing costs 204,960 117,972 Amortization of right of use assets - operating leases 129,212 - Impairment expense 12,300 - Gain (loss) on settlement of liabilities 87,923 (9,291 ) Bad debt expense (recovery) 10,087 10,407 Gain (loss) on disposal of assets (1,758 ) (13,386 ) Changes in: Accounts receivable 68,410 (214,588 ) Inventory (8,751 ) (6,442 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,306 26,504 Other assets - (32,541 ) Accounts payable 586,825 207,911 Accounts payable related party - (45,585 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 193,406 78,694 Right of use operating lease liabilities (123,212 ) - Deferred revenue (39,877 ) - Net cash used in operating activities (585,205 ) (179,466 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Cash paid for acquisition of Trinity Services LLC (449,051 ) - Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment - 14,000 Cash paid for purchase of property and equipment (163,768 ) (95,869 ) Net cash used in investing activities (612,819 ) (81,869 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from secured line of credit, net 711,809 134,937 Proceeds from notes payable - 211,243 Payments on notes payable - (367,572 ) Payments on ROU liabilities - finance leases (48,376 ) - Proceeds from sales of common stock 359,000 - Proceeds from notes payable, related party 125,239 43,100 Payments on notes payable, related party (170,967 ) (67,504 ) Payments on capital lease liability - (24,275 ) Payments on MG Cleaners acquisition - related party (21,000 ) (29,000 ) Proceeds from notes payable 480,000 - Payments on notes payable (275,936 ) - Proceeds from convertible notes payable 50,000 250,000 Proceeds from sales of common stock, net - 276,044 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,209,769 426,973 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 11,745 165,638 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 1,608 85,570 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 13,353 $ 251,208 Supplemental disclosures: Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ - Cash paid for interest $ 221,140 $ 79,146 Noncash investing and financing activities Shares issued for equipment purchase $ - $ 700,000 Capitalization of ROU assets and liabilities - finance $ 43,888 $ - Capitalization of ROU assets and liabilities - operating $ 352,785 $ - Non-cash consideration paid for business acquisition $ 1,800,000 $ - Intangible assets acquired from issuance of note payable, related party $ - $ 150,000 Purchase of fixed assets with note payable $ - $ 41,481 Property and equipment purchased with capital lease $ - $ 131,718 Settlement of accounts payable with note payable $ 259,193 $ - Debt discount from issuance of common stock warrants $ 165,094 $ 17,476 Expenses paid by related party $ - $ 8,034 Settlement of accounts payable with common stock issuance $ 138,016 $ 5,000 Beneficial conversion feature on convertible notes payable $ 100,000 Settlement of notes payable with common stock issuance $ 102,274 $ - Prepaid expenses financed with note payable $ - $ 75,931 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated unaudited financial statements





For more information and management's discussion and analysis of its operating results please read the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed November 14, 2019 available at www.SEC.gov.

About SMG Industries, Inc.: SMG Industries is a rapidly growing oilfield services company that operates throughout the Southwest United States. Through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, the Company offers an expanding suite of products and services across the market segments of drilling, completions and production. MG Cleaners LLC, serves the drilling market segment with proprietary branded products including detergents, surfactants and degreasers (such as Miracle Blue®) as well equipment and services crews that perform on-site repairs, maintenance and drilling rig wash services. SMG's rental division includes an inventory of over 800 bottom hole assembly (BHA) oil tools such as stabilizers, drill collars, crossovers and bit subs rented to oil companies and their directional drillers. SMG's frac water management division, know as Momentum Water Transfer, focuses in the completion or fracing market segment providing high volume above ground equipment and temporary infrastructure to route water used on location for fracing. SMG's Trinity Services focuses on the drilling market segment related location construction, road and pad development and production workover services. SMG Industries, Inc. headquartered in Houston, Texas has facilities in Carthage, Odessa, Alice and Waskom, Texas. Read more at www.SMGindustries.com and www.MGCleanersllc.com and www.MomentumWTS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains information that is "forward-looking" in that it describes events and conditions SMGI reasonably expects to occur in the future. Expectations for the future performance of SMGI are dependent upon a number of factors and there can be no assurance that SMGI will achieve the results as contemplated herein. Certain statements contained in this release using the terms "may", "Expects to", "anticipated" and other terms denoting future possibilities, are forward-looking statements. The accuracy of these statements cannot be guaranteed as they are subject to a variety of risks, which are beyond SMGI's ability to predict, or control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from the projections or estimates contained herein. Forward-looking statements in this news release that are subject to risk include the ability to achieve and continue revenue, margins, net income and adjusted EBITDA improvements. It is important that each person reviewing this release understand the significant risks attendant to the operations of SMGI. SMGI disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein.

Contact:

Matthew Flemming, SMG Industries, Inc. +713-821-3153

SOURCE: SMG Industries, Inc.

