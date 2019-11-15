Jag Virk: Peel Regional Police Charge 5 in Luxury Car Theft Ring Known as "Project Baijin"

As an experienced criminal defense lawyer, Jag Virk understands the complexities of the legal system and works diligently to help his clients achieve optimal results.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2019 / High profile criminal defense lawyer Jag Virk is representing one of the five individuals accused of being involved in a luxury car theft ring known as "Project Baijin."

The discovery of a luxury car theft ring has led to the arrest and laying of charges against five individuals, all from the Greater Toronto Area. The ring was uncovered when a tip from a concerned citizen led Peel Regional Police to a Mississauga-based "chop shop' where they discovered $620,000 of luxury stolen vehicles in an industrial storage unit in the area of Kestrel Road and Myerside Drive in Mississauga on April 10, 2019. The vehicles included a 2015 Jeep Wrangler, a 2018 Audi A7, a 2018 Mercedes C300, and a 2019 Range Rover, among others.

Two Chinese nationals in the country on student visas were arrested, which lead to a large-scale joint-forces operation known as "Project Baijin' which would eventually lead to the seizure of 2.2 million in stolen vehicles from across the country. Three other suspects were also arrested and charged. All five suspects remain in custody pending bail hearings.

Among the vehicles recovered were a Bentley worth over $250,000 as well as a $230,000 Mercedes Benz convertible.

28 vehicles were seized as a result of the investigation, most of which were purchased using fraudulent employment and income information, and then reported stolen. In reality, the vehicles were then destined to be shipped to international markets in China and Europe, according to Peel Regional Police.

Police also seized key programmers, fraudulent documentation, license plates and wireless electronic devices. In some cases, the vehicles were vinyl wrapped to change their colour, making them less detectible.

The five suspects have been charged with identify fraud, theft, possession of stolen property and trafficking of stolen property.

The investigation is ongoing, with at least 50 stolen vehicles to be recovered, according to Peel Regional Police. It involves multiple agencies across the country.

Project Baijin is known as the largest vehicle bust in the Greater Toronto Area.

The accused are He Cui, 24, of Markham, Wenqi Li, 26, of Markham, Krisztien Nemes, 44, of Burlington, Ryan Gillard, 42, of Mississauga, and Radivoje Tadic, 24.

High profile Toronto criminal lawyer Jag Virk, who is representing one of the accused, said that his client would not be making a statement at this time.

SOURCE: Jag Virk

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/566731/Peel-Regional-Police-Charge-5-in-Luxury-Car-Theft-Ring-Known-as-Project-Baijin