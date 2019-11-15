

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Fed's industrial production for October will be released at 9:15 am ET Friday. The monthly production data is expected to decline by 0.4 percent, unchanged from the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it was steady against the yen and the franc, it fell against the euro and the pound.



The greenback was worth 108.67 against the yen, 0.9895 against the franc, 1.2908 against the pound and 1.1044 against the euro at 9:10 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX