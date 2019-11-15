SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on improving the forecasting accuracy by 20% and reducing the number of warehouses for a food company in the UK.

The case study offers detailed insights into how SpendEdge's supply chain planning solution helped the food company to align their short-term operational planning with their wider business planning processes and improve inventory forecasts.

Business Challenges: One of our clients, a leading food company wanted to efficiently manage their distribution operations to reduce their production costs. Their end-to-end supply chain expenditure was inflating, and they felt the immediate need to reorganize the supply chain. They also wanted to improve the approach to demand forecasting and take advantage of economies of scale.

"Companies in the food industry need to develop effective supply chain strategies to address Brexit consequences to improve profitability," says Srinivas R, Procurement Manager at SpendEdge.

SpendEdge's supply chain planning solutions helped the client to:

Improve the forecasting accuracy by 20%.

Reduce the number of warehouses in the UK from 35 to 15.

Minimize the spoilage of finished goods by 25%.

Outcome: The effective supply chain strategy developed by our experts helped the client to create a demand plan based on past sales and future customer forecasts. This streamlined siloed supply chain process to sales, operations and financial planning process. They were able to plan with more accuracy and reduce the risk of stock-outs. The solution offered further helped the client to improve end-to-end visibility across the supply chain and analyze changing consumer sentiments.

