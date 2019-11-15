Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 15.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Achtung Rekord-News! Quartalszahlen veröffentlicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885836 ISIN: US6174464486 Ticker-Symbol: DWD 
Tradegate
15.11.19
08:19 Uhr
44,340 Euro
+0,225
+0,51 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,245
44,290
17:16
44,230
44,300
17:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY
MORGAN STANLEY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MORGAN STANLEY44,340+0,51 %