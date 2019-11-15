Anzeige
Freitag, 15.11.2019
PR Newswire
15.11.2019 | 15:58
Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Monthly Summary

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Monthly Summary

PR Newswire

London, November 15

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172

Monthly Summary as at 31 October 2019

Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)

The latest disclosable full portfolio is available on request.

15 November 2019

© 2019 PR Newswire