

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dylan and Paris, the sons of Hollywood hero Pierce Brosnan, will be the Golden Globe Ambassadors for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards season.



The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced that in addition to aligning themselves with a nonprofit organization and working to raise awareness of a cause of their choosing, Dylan and Paris will assist with the distribution of statues during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.



President of the HFPA Lorenzo Soria said this is the first time in Golden Globe history that the position will be held by two brothers.



Ellen DeGeneres, Tom Hanks and host Ricky Gervais will join the Brosnan brothers at the award ceremony, which will be broadcast live on NBC on January 5 from The Beverly Hilton.



Dylan and Paris, who are the children of Brosnan and filmmaker and environmentalist Keely Shaye Brosnan, have already achieved big success in the fashion world and are following in their father's footsteps in cinema.



'We're proud to honor our dad's legacy as we join the incredible roster of previous Golden Globe Ambassadors, many of whom have gone on to pursue their own dreams in the entertainment industry,' said Dylan Brosnan, who will be graduating from the USC School of Cinematic Arts this spring.



'As students, my brother and I understand the value of education and its importance in equipping the next generation with skills to succeed,' added Paris Brosnan, who traveled to Sri Lanka with FEED to produce a short film in support of the organization's life-changing work and is currently a freshman at the School of Film and Television at Loyola Marymount University.



HFPA traditionally chooses the son or daughter of one of the contemporary film industry's most respected actors, actresses, directors or producers to assists during the Golden Globe Awards ceremony.



