Consumer spending in India's rural areas has plummeted to a four-decade low, a leading business daily reported on Friday, bringing more bad news for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he struggles to revive a stuttering economy. Consumer demand in India's villages fell 8.8 per cent between July 2017 and June 2018 - the sharpest 12-month drop since 1972-73, the Business Standard reported, using unpublished data recorded by India's National Statistical Office (NSO). In January, Business Standard reported that unemployment had surged to a four-decade high during Modi's first term in power, citing unpublished data from the ministry.

