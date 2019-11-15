The "Finland Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report profiles Finland's fixed and wireless broadband markets, together with developments in related technologies such as FttP, powerline broadband, wireless broadband, Wi-Fi and internet via satellite. It also provides broadband subscriber forecasts.

Finland's high broadband penetration has been the result of astute regulatory measures which have encouraged market competition. Companies have also been keen to invest in new technologies in a bid to address demand for improved services among customers.

The government has set demanding broadband delivery targets and is working towards targets to be achieved by 2025 and 2030 which incorporate a mix of fixed-line and mobile technologies, with the former focussed on FttP and DOCSIS3.1 technologies and the latter on gigabit LTE and 5G.

The incumbent telco Telia remains the dominant player in the DSL sector, but there is an ongoing shift away from DSL to fibre networks.

Key developments:

Elisa trials Nokias XGS-PON technology providing data at up to 10Gb/s;

Government prepares national broadband targets for 2025 and 2030;

DNA contracts Teleste to provide DOCSIS3.1 equipment;

Telia trials G.fast technology in Helsinki with Huawei;

DSL subscriber base shrinks as customers migrate to fibre infrastructure;

DNA launches 1Gb/s broadband service;

Report update includes the regulators market data to December 2018, telcos financial and operating data to Q2 2019, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction and statistical overview

1.1 Market analysis

1.2 National Broadband Strategy

1.3 Universal Service

1.4 Broadband statistics

2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

2.1 DNA

3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

3.1 Very High-Speed Digital Subscriber Line (VDSL)

3.2 G.fast

4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

5 Other fixed broadband services

5.1 Broadband Powerline (BPL)

5.2 Fixed wireless

6 Appendix Historic data

