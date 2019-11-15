The "Spain Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report profiles Spain's fixed and wireless broadband markets, together with developments in related technologies such as fibre, and broadband powerline. The report also provides broadband subscriber forecasts.

In recent quarters Spain's broadband market has shifted from copper to fibre infrastructure. By mid-2019 fibre accounted for 62% of all fixed broadband connections. Broadband penetration remains on a par with the EU average, though growth has been stimulated by regulatory measures introduced in 2017 which obliged the incumbent telco Telefnica to reduce wholesale access prices on some submarine cables by up to 35%.

Telefnica continues to invest heavily in fibre infrastructure and expected to cover all premises by 2024. The company's recent access deal with Vodafone Spain has also significantly increased the latter's footprint. Vodafone now offers a 1Gb/s service across much of its network, while in the cable sector the company has also invested in DOSCIS3.1 technology.

Other significant providers include Msmvil, which has shared network agreements in place with Orange Spain, Telefnica and Vodafone Spain.

Key developments:

Vodafone Spain contracts Huawei to upgrade its HFC network with DOCSIS3.1, launches a 1Gb/s broadband service to four million premises;

Movistar aiming to provide 100% FttP coverage by 2024;

Vodafone signs fibre wholesale access deal with Telefnica;

Fibre broadband accounting for 62% of all fixed-line broadband connections;

Report update includes the regulator's market data updates to June 2019, telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2019, recent market developments.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction and statistical overview

1.1 Market analysis

1.2 Government initiatives

1.3 Broadband statistics

2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

3.1 Movistar

3.2 ADSL2+

4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

4.1 Regulatory issues

4.2 Fibre market

4.3 Movistar

4.4 Vodafone Spain

4.5 Orange Spain

4.6 Other developments

5 Other fixed broadband services

5.1 Wireless Local Loop (WLL)

5.2 Wi-Fi

5.3 WiMAX

5.4 Satellite broadband

5.5 Broadband Powerline (BPL)

6 Appendix Historic data

Companies Mentioned

Movistar

Orange Spain

Ono

Jazztel

Msmvil

Vodafone Spain

