Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2019-11-21

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2023-11-13

1057

SE0004869071 1.50 % 500 +/- 250

2032-06-01

1056

SE0004517290 2.25 % 500 +/- 250



Settlement date 2019-11-25

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on NOV 21, 2019

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1057 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1056

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)

ON NOV 21, 2019.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se