Freitag, 15.11.2019
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.11.2019 | 16:29
Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2019-11-21

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2023-11-13
1057
SE00048690711.50 %500 +/- 250
2032-06-01
1056
SE00045172902.25 %500 +/- 250

Settlement date 2019-11-25

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on NOV 21, 2019

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1057 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1056

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)

ON NOV 21, 2019.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se

