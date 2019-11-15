Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Result of General Meeting, new CEO and new Chairman

Press Release 15 November, 2019

This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

(the "Company")

Result of general meeting, new CEO and new Chairman

The General Meeting of Cadogan Petroleum plc was held today at 10.00 am at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR.

The Directors of the Company announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed via a poll vote. The results of the poll vote are reported below:

Resolution For Against Withheld Total votes cast No. of votes % No. of votes % 1. THAT Adelmo Schenato be removed as a Director of the Company. Ordinary 94,123,301 93.08 6,997,469 6.92 8,034 101,120,770 2. THAT Enrico Testa be removed as a Director of the Company. Ordinary 94,123,301 93.08 6,997,469 6.92 8,034 101,120,770 3. THAT Fady Khallouf be elected as a Director of the Company. Ordinary 94,120,614 93.09 6,987,469 6.91 20,721 101,108,083 4. THAT Lilia Jolibois be elected as a Director of the Company. Ordinary 94,120,164 93.09 6,987,919 6.91 20,721 101,108,083 5. THAT Jacques Mahaux be elected as a Director of the Company. Ordinary 94,110,794 93.08 6,997,289 6.92 20,721 101,108,083

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

Adelmo Schenato and Enrico Testa have therefore been removed as Directors of the Company with immediate effect.

The Company confirms the appointment of Fady Khallouf, Lilia Jolibois and Jacques Mahaux to the Board. Further details of the new Directors (including the information referred to in LR9.6.13R) will be announced in due course.

The Company announces that Zev Furst has tendered his resignation as a Director of the Company with effect from 13th December 2019.

The Company further announces that Fady Khallouf will succeed Guido Michelotti as CEO of the Company and that Michel Meeus, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Chairman of the Company with immediate effect.

This Announcement has been issued by, and is the sole responsibility of, the Company.

