Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 15.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Achtung Rekord-News! Quartalszahlen veröffentlicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.11.2019 | 17:01
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sanditon Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Announcement

Sanditon Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Announcement

PR Newswire

London, November 15

15 November 2019

Sanditon Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

Dividend Announcement

Further to the circular issued to shareholders on 30 October 2019, Sanditon Investment Trust plc announces an interim dividend for the period ending on 5 December 2019 of 0.25p per share. This interim dividend will be paid with the previously announced final dividend for the year ended 30 June 2019 on 20 December 2019 to members on the register at the close of business on 22 November 2019. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 21 November 2019.

Enquiries - Tim Russell
Sanditon Asset Management
02035952900

© 2019 PR Newswire