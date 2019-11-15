The "Lithuania Telecoms Infrastructure, Operators, Regulations Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of Lithuania's fixed-line communications sector. It includes a variety of statistics from the regulator and the main players, as well as an overview of regulatory developments and telecommunications network infrastructure.

Lithuania's small telecoms market is among the better developed in Europe. A number of alternative operators offer services although the incumbent Telia Lithuania is still the dominant operator in the fixed-line and broadband sectors. The number of fixed-line voice subscribers is in steady decline, attributed to fixed-to-mobile substitution.

The cable broadband segment remains small while the DSL segment has been in decline as subscribers are migrated to fibre networks. The focus among telcos as well as the government has been on investing in fibre, with an emphasis on delivering gigabyte data speeds. Fibre now account for most new broadband connections.

In the mobile sector there is effective competition among the three networks operators, which have all invested in LTE in a bid to develop revenue from mobile data services.

Key Developments:

Bit, Tele2 and Telia create JV to administer number portability database;

Regulator removes obligations on Telia relating to fixed access market;

Report update includes the regulators market data to Q1 2018, telcos financial and operating data to Q2 2018, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key statistics

2 Telecommunications market

2.1 Historical overview

3 Regulatory environment

3.1 Historical overview

3.2 Regulatory authority

3.3 Telecom sector liberalisation

3.4 Privatisation

3.5 Interconnect

3.6 Access

3.7 Carrier selection and Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

3.8 Number Portability (NP)

4 Fixed network operators

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Telia Lietuvos (formerly TEO)

5 Telecommunications infrastructure

5.1 Overview of the national telecom network

5.2 International infrastructure

5.3 Wholesaling

Companies Mentioned

Telia Lietuvos (TEO)

CSC Telecom

Telekomunikaciju grupa

Cubio

Eurocom SIP

Nacionalinis telekomunikacij tinklas

Norby Telecom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nwkr2z

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005356/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900