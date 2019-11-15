Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latestsuccess story titled 'How Important is Inventory Management for Canadian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers?

Quantzig is a leading supply chain analytics solutions provider that helps companies across industries to transform their inventory management strategies to take full advantage of the data-rich environments that they operate in.

Inventory turns out to be the single largest investment for pharma companies across the globe. As such, getting the most out of their supply chain investments is crucial from a business perspective. However, while concentrating their efforts in doing so, pharmaceutical manufacturers often forget the fact that optimizing inventory in an omnichannel environment presents a whole new set of challenges for those who lack the analytical skills and capabilities.

Engagement Overview:

Client Business Challenge Our Approach The client is a leading player in the Canadian pharmaceutical industry who was looking to leverage analytics to enhance inventory management capabilities. The pharmaceutical manufacturer faced several challenges due to the siloed nature of their supply chain and inventory data management systems. We leveraged supply chain analytics methodologies to collate, analyze, and correlate data sets from disparate to offer real-time insights based on the interpretation of those data sets

According to Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts, "Pharma supply chains are increasingly becoming data-dependent and companies who cannot track and manage supply chain functions are poised to fall behind when it comes to making data-driven business decisions."

Quantzig's Inventory Management Solutions Enabled the Pharma Client to:

Realize a 33% reduction in inventory levels

Achieve a 3.5% reduction in working capital

Establish a single source for all inventory data and reports

