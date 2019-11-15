Guang-Li Biomedicine Inc.: Taiwan Announced the Application of Cell Therapy, The Value of The Medical Industry was Improved

Taiwan has top cell technology, and Guang-Li Biomedicine and Taipei Medical University Hospital have passed legal review in November, 2019.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2019 / In September last year, Taiwan announced the application method for cell therapy. Up to now, 27 medical institutions and 80 cell therapy applications are awaiting review, which is expected to increase medical output. Among them, Taipei Medical University Hospital and Guang-Li Biomedicine applied for CIK immune cell therapy for 12 solid cancers through the Cancer Treatment Application Program, all of which were approved attracting many domestic and foreign patients to come to receive treatment.

Cell therapy is targeted at patients with stage I to III cancer who are not responding to standard therapy, as well as patients with stage 4 of solid cancer. Taiwan Cell Therapy Project:

Autologous peripheral blood stem cell transplantation

Immune cell therapy

Adipose stem cell transplantation

Fibroblast transplantation

Bone marrow mesenchymal stem cell transplantation

Chondrocyte transplantation

Beginning in May, the General Hospital of the Three Armies used "autoimmune cell CIK" to treat malignant lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The Hospital of China Medical University uses "autoimmune cell DC" to treat pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, and breast cancer. The Hospital of Taipei Medical University uses "autoimmune cell CIK" to treat colorectal cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, nasopharyngeal cancer, stomach cancer, esophageal cancer, and cholangiocarcinoma. A total of 12 solid cancers is the largest number of indications.

Guang-Li Biomedicine, Dr. Yi-Ru Chen, said that the Guang-Li Research Center meets the stringent specifications of various cell therapies and uses top-notch technology to produce Cytokine-induced killer cells (CIK) to provide a strong immune system for cancer patients. At present, there are many related cases to be applied in succession. In the future, Guang-Li Biomedicine will continue to study clinical cases and improve cell quality in cooperative hospitals to alleviate pain and create happiness for the majority of cancer patients.

Taiwan's top cell therapy technology has enabled the medical community to make more progress in the use of cell technology, accelerate the formation of the cell therapy industry chain, and prioritize the opening of other countries to make Taiwan more marketable. In the near future, it has helped many cancer patients stabilize their disease, prolong life, and even be cured. The output value of cell therapy is TWD$16.5 billion. The international medical service multiplication plan estimates that the medical output value will double to TWD$40 billion in 2023, and it is expected that more foreigners will be attracted to Taiwan for medical treatment in the future.

Taipei Medical University Hospital has passed the JCI evaluation of American International Hospital and the JCI CCP-CKD clinical care certification for chronic kidney disease twice. It has passed the ISO9001:2008 certification and is the second in Taiwan. One of the American AAHRPP Subject Protection Assessments, and won the National Quality Award of the Executive Yuan, and the quality assessment of cancer A-level diagnosis and treatment.

Guang-Li Biomedicine laboratory was established in 2009. The laboratory team consists of Doctoral and Master researchers. It is the first in Taiwan to have cord blood, umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells, adipose stem cells, peripheral blood stem cells, and immune cell storage services. The omni-directional storage center has many patents for cell culture in Taiwan and the mainland.

CONTACT:

Guang-Li Biomedicine Inc.

Ting-Cheng Lin

E-mail: alic@guangli.com.tw

Phone: +886-2-2694-9880

Website: https://guangli.com.tw/

SOURCE: Guang-Li Biomedicine Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/566745/Taiwan-Announced-the-Application-of-Cell-Therapy-The-Value-of-The-Medical-Industry-was-Improved