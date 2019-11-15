

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving higher early in the session, stocks have seen some further upside over the course of the trading day on Friday. With the upward move, the major averages have all reached new record intraday highs.



Currently, the major averages are hovering firmly in positive territory. The Dow is up 154.80 points or 0.6 percent at 27,936.76, the Nasdaq is up 55.65 points or 0.7 percent at 8,534.66 and the S&P 500 is up 19.15 points or 0.6 percent at 3,115.78.



The strength on Wall Street comes amid renewed optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal following comments from White House officials.



White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Thursday that U.S. and Chinese negotiators are in contact every single day and are 'getting close' to a phase one trade deal.



'It's not done yet, but there has been very good progress and the talks have been very constructive,' Kudlow said at an event at the Council on Foreign Relations.



In an appearance on the Fox Business Network on Friday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the talks are 'down to the last details' and a deal will be completed 'in all likelihood.'



Adding to the positive sentiment, China has lifted a nearly five-year ban on imports of U.S. poultry in a goodwill gesture that could lead to more than $1 billion in annual shipments to China.



Traders have also reacted positively to a report from the Commerce Department showing U.S. retail sales rebounded by slightly more than expected in the month of October.



The Commerce Department said retail sales climbed by 0.3 percent in October, reversing the 0.3 percent drop in September. Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.2 percent.



Excluding a rebound in auto sales, the report said retail sales rose by 0.2 percent in October after edging down by 0.1 percent in September. Ex-auto sales had been expected to increase by 0.4 percent.



Meanwhile, traders have shrugged off a report from the Federal Reserve showing a steep drop in industrial production in October, as the decrease was partly due to the since-resolved strike at General Motors (GM).



Sector News



Oil service stocks have moved sharply higher over the course of the trading session, driving the Philadelphia Oil Service Index up by 2.4 percent.



The strength among oil service stocks comes amid a notable increase by the price of crude oil, with crude for December delivery jumping $0.99 to $57.76 a barrel.



Significant strength has also emerged among steel stocks, as reflected by the 1.6 percent gain being posted by the NYSE Arca Steel Index.



Natural gas, biotechnology, and computer hardware stocks are also seeing considerable strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday, although Chinese stocks bucked the uptrend. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index climbed by 0.7 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced by 0.9 percent.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index rose by 0.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.7 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground are moving notably higher over the past few days. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1.6 basis points at 1.831 percent.



