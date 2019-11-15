A money-losing fintech unicorn controlled by China's largest privately held financial group is seeking an initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S., becoming the latest Chinese tech firm attempting to tap the American capital market. Fintech firm OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd., controlled by insurance giant Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd., filed an IPO application to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. In recent years, the conglomerate has ambitiously tapped into the fast-growing tech sector by setting up firms combining technology with financial and health care businesses.

