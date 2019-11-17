JBL Black Friday Deals 2019: Best Early JBL Flip, Charge, Headphones & Speaker Deals Reviewed by Retail Egg

Compare early JBL speaker & headphones Black Friday 2019 deals and save now on the latest JBL Charge 4 & Flip 3 speakers

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2019 / Searching for the top JBL deals for Black Friday 2019? Deal reviewers at Retail Egg have published their list of the best early JBL Bluetooth speaker and wireless headphones deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.

Best JBL deals:

Save up to 60% off on JBL Charge & Flip Bluetooth speakers, JBL Boomboxes, soundbars & wireless headphones - at the JBL online store.

Save on top-rated JBL wireless on-ear & over-ear headphones at the JBL Sale.

Save up to $100 on a wide range of JBL waterproof wireless speakers & JBL headphones at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated JBL Flip, Charge, Pulse & Clip Bluetooth speakers.

Save up to 33% on JBL Charge 4 & 3 Bluetooth speakers at Amazon - the latest waterproof JBL Charge 4 can connect up to 2 devices & boasts of up to 20 hours of playtime.

Save up to $80 on JBL Flip, Charge & more top-rated JBL speakers - save on best-selling JBL wireless & bluetooth speakers at Walmart.

Save on JBL home theater speakers & sound systems - at JBL.com.

Save on JBL portable Bluetooth speakers & accessories - at Macys.com.

Save on a wide range of JBL wireless Bluetooth speakers - at B&H Photo Video.

When it comes to sound accuracy, JBL is the go-to brand of sound experts. As a global market leader for all things audio, the brand has established itself in the industry. In fact, a JBL speaker is the speaker of choice of movie theaters and recording studios. The brand's Flip series is a market changer, with its quick-charge feature and long-range Bluetooth connectivity. Aside from its leading product features, JBL is famous for delivering high-quality waterproof Bluetooth speakers for a low price.

Where does the term Black Friday come from? The weekend following Thanksgiving Day was traditionally a period when retail stores would offer large discounts on items to welcome the start of the Christmas shopping season. The boosted sales retailers receive starting on the Friday after Thanksgiving was enough to put retailers "into the black', thus forming the basis for Black Friday.

