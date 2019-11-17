Polaroid Camera Black Friday 2019 Deals List: Best Early Instax Mini 9, Mini 90 & Instant Camera Deals Shared by Saver Trends

Compare early instant film camera Black Friday 2019 deals and save now on Fujifilm Instax Mini 9, Mini 90 & top-rated Polaroid cameras

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2019 / All the best early Polaroid & Fujifilm Instax camera deals for Black Friday 2019 are being listed on this page. The team of deal trackers at Saver Trends are updating their list of the top instant film camera deals regularly. Find links to the latest deals below.

Best instant film camera deals:

Save up to 60% on Fujifilm Instax Mini 9, Mini 90 & Instax Square cameras & printers at Amazon - including deals on Fujifilm Instax Mini cameras, printers, Instant Film packs & other Instax camera accessories.

Save up to $60 on a wide range of Polaroid cameras at Amazon - check the latest deals on top-rated instant digital cameras such as the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 and Mini 90, Polaroid Snap & Polaroid Originals series.

Save up to 55% on Instax Mini cameras & Polaroid cameras at Walmart.

Save on Instax Mini 9, Instax Mini 90 & Instax Square SQ6 - at B&H Photo Video.

Save on select instant film Polaroid, Fujifilm & Impossible cameras, film packs & accessories - at B&H Photo Video.

Black Friday sales are time limited. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Fujifilm Instax and Polaroid Originals are two brands that always come up when talking about instant cameras. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 released in 2017 is both affordable and functional but not as durable as the Polaroid Snap. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 and Fujifilm Instax Square SQ10 have more advanced photography modes than either of these with landscape, double exposure, macro and self timer modes.

Where does the term Black Friday come from? On Black Friday, most large retailers offer significant discounts on big ticket items. Due to the wide range of extensive sales offered during this shopping holiday, many stores see a large increase in sales push their figures into the "black", thus the term "Black Friday".

