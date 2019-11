Forty people were arrested in the central Iranian city of Yazd after clashing with police during protests against a petrol price hike, and a policeman died of a gunshot wound from clashes a day earlier, state media reported Sunday. In Kermanshah, a policeman died Sunday after being shot in a clash with "rioters and thugs" in western Iran during protests against the price hikes, state news agency IRNA reported.

