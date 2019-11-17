Internet Marketing Company: Latest Car Insurance Guide - Why ZIP Code Matters For Car Insurance Companies

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains why the area where a driver lives is important for car insurance companies.

For insurance companies, the area where a driver lives is very important when it comes to determining his insurance premiums. Depending on where they live, drivers can pay more or less on their insurance.

Insurance companies will analyze the following factors when they determine an insurance policy:

The number of claims in the area. Drivers that live in areas with a high number of claims, can expect to pay more money on their insurance. Even if they made no claim, the insurance companies will spread the claims cost on all the paying policyholders in that area.

Population density. High populated areas have a large number of vehicles. If they are more cars on the roads, then the chances of car accidents increase.

Climate and weather. People that live in areas with long and severe winters will pay more on their insurance. So do people that live in floodable areas, or areas that are known to be affected by tornadoes.

Crime rate. Drivers that live in areas that report a high number of thefts and vandalism, will pay higher premiums.

Unemployment. In neighborhoods where unemployment levels are high, there are increased chances for some drivers to drive without purchasing insurance. Insured drivers that are hit by uninsured drivers, will have to pay more money out of their pockets.

Road conditions. Dangerous intersections and roads filled with potholes that can potentially cause damage to the vehicles will also increase the price of insurance,

Public safety services enforcement. Areas, where traffic laws are aggressively enforced, are considered safer and drivers will be charged less on their insurance premiums.

Litigation activity. Policyholders that live in cities that have a high number of specialized car insurance lawyers, should prepare themselves to pay more on their premiums.

"The neighborhood where a driver lives can have a significant impact on his car insurance. A neighborhood with high crime rates will definitely raise the premiums paid by the drivers that live there", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

