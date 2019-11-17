

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced new subgroup analyses from its global Phase III PARAGON-HF study of patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), also known as diastolic heart failure.



The data suggest that treatment with Entresto may result in greater reductions in heart failure hospitalizations and cardiovascular death, as compared to valsartan. This greater benefit was seen in women with HFpEF and in HFpEF patients recently hospitalized for heart failure.



In addition, in a pooled analysis of PARAGON-HF (HFpEF) and PARADIGM-HF (heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or HFrEF), greater treatment benefit was observed in patients with left ventricular ejection fraction or LVEF below approximately 60%.



HFpEF is a type of heart failure that has no currently approved treatment and disproportionately affects women.



Currently, Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) is an approved and essential treatment for patients with HFrEF, which is typically defined as ejection fraction less than or equal to 40%.



