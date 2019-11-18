Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 18.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Millionenauftrag für Microcap! Entsprechende Reaktion am Montag erwartet…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A142VP ISIN: US40434L1052 Ticker-Symbol: 7HP 
Tradegate
15.11.19
18:22 Uhr
18,298 Euro
+0,036
+0,20 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,172
18,280
17.11.
18,220
18,282
15.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HP
HP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HP INC18,298+0,20 %
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION35,000-0,57 %