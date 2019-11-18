AERKOMM: Aerkomm Files 10-Q for the Period Ended September 30, 2019

Fremont, California, November 18, 2019 -- Aerkomm Inc. (OTCQX: AKOM; Euronext Paris: AKOM), a development stage service provider of in-flight entertainment and connectivity solutions for the airline industry, announced today that the Company has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Form 10-Q can be accessed by visiting the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers website at www.amf-france.org, and Aerkomm's website at ir.aerkomm.com.

About Aerkomm Inc.

Aerkomm Inc. (OTCQX: AKOM; Euronext Paris: AKOM), operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Aircom Pacific, Inc., is a development stage service provider of in-flight entertainment and connectivity solutions for the airline industry. The Company strives to become a leading provider of a wide range of in-flight broadband entertainment and connectivity services, including Wi-Fi connectivity, cellular networks, movies, gaming, live television, and music. Aerkomm aims to reshape the market for in-flight entertainment and connectivity services by offering on-board connectivity to its airline partners and passengers for free, generating revenue through advertising and on-board transactions.

More information about Aerkomm is available at www.aerkomm.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Registration Statement on Form S-1 Post-Effective Amendment No. 3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC File No. 333-222208) on May 17, 2019, as declared effective on May 23, 2019 and the prospectus, which received the Autorité des Marchés Financiers visa n°19-372 on July 17, 2019. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Rose Zu

ICR Inc.

Rose.Zu@icrinc.com

+1 (646) 277-1287

