The Salt River Project has announced a 250 MW, 1,000 MWh battery project in Little Rainbow Valley, Arizona. The installation will be the largest in the state and among the largest in the United States.It is human nature to crave power, be it Alexander the Great's conquests of the Mediterranean and beyond, or the rigorous training sessions weightlifters put themselves through. If you're the Salt River Project (SRP), you crave not only electrical power, but its retention, too. In this quest for power, the utility cooperative has made plans to construct a project the likes of which Arizona has ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...