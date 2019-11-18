PERIOD COMPANY EVENT MARKET TICKER -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019 Frigate FRGTE Subscription period RIG 10.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.11.2019 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB01022C LTGNB01022C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.11.2019 Coop Pank Public offering TLN 29.11.2019 CPA1T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.11.2019 Coop Pank Investors event TLN CPA1T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.11.2019 Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica Interim report, 9 RIG 22.11.2019 RJR1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.11.2019 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Interim report, 9 RIG 22.11.2019 LJM1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.11.2019 Trading holiday RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.11.2019 Coop Pank Investors event TLN CPA1T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.11.2019 New Hanza Capital NHCA Interim report, 9 RIG 22.11.2019 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.11.2019 Likvidejama ABLV Bank, AS ABLV Interim report, 9 RIG 22.11.2019 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2019 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGB000025A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2019 Valmieras stikla škiedra VSŠ1R Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.11.2019 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas Interim report, 9 RIG apseklošanas stacija SCM1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.11.2019 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Coupon payment date RIG LVGB018719A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.11.2019 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Maturity date RIG LVGB018719A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.11.2019 Citadele banka CBL Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.11.2019 HansaMatrix HMX1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.