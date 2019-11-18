

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Go Raw, LLC recalled Quest Beef Cat Food for possible contamination with Salmonella that can affect pets and humans, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA said in a statement.



The recall involves two-pound frozen bags of cat food distributed nationally through retail stores. The products are identified with the following UPC 6-91730-17101-8, Lot N128.



The recall was initiated after the Cottonwood, Utah-based company was notified by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture when sample was collected and tested positive for Salmonella. The company's own test, meanwhile, produced a negative result.



According to Go Raw, 'Salmonella is not evenly distributed throughout a lot which is why it could have been found on a small sample that the Minnesota department of agriculture took.'



There were no reports of illnesses related to the recalled products till date. The company urged the consumers who have purchased 2lb. bags of Quest Beef Cat Food to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



Consumption of Salmonella-contaminated food can lead to Salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. It can affect animals eating the products, as well as humans who handle the contaminated pet products. Pets do not always display symptoms when infected with Salmonella, but signs can include vomiting, diarrhea, and fever, among others.



In late September, the FDA had issued a warning letter against Performance Dog frozen raw pet food, manufactured by Bravo Packing, Inc., for fear of Salmonella contamination. Bravo Packing in September 2018 had recalled all Performance Dog frozen raw pet food due to Salmonella.



The agency also warned pet owners against raw pet food manufactured by Texas Tripe Inc. in August over concerns of possible Salmonella and L. mono infection. In July, Lennox International had expanded a recall of its Natural Pig Ears sold as dog treats over salmonella fears.



George's Prepared Foods also recently recalled ready-to-eat pork sausage patty and turkey sausage patty products due to possible Salmonella contamination.



