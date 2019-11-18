The global sports footwear market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The global sports industry has been witnessing a surge in the number of tournaments over recent years. The growing popularity of baseball across the world has led to an increase in the number of registered players. This has resulted in a significant increase in baseball and softball tournaments in the past few years. Similarly, the growing popularity of rugby has increased the number of ball sports tournaments. These factors have increased the demand for sports gear and equipment such as footwear which in turn, is driving the growth of the global sports footwear market.

As per Technavio, the use of environment-friendly materials to manufacture sports gear and equipment will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Sports Footwear Market: Use of Environment-Friendly Materials to Manufacture Sports Gear and Equipment

The growing emphasis on the preservation of the environment has increased consumers' preference for sustainable and eco-friendly products. This is encouraging vendors in the market to introduce sports footwear made from eco-friendly raw materials such as rubber, Eva foam, organic cotton, and synthetic leather. This trend among sports gear manufacturers is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global sports footwear market.

"Advances in shoe knitting technology, rising number of corporate physical activity programs, and the surge in female participation in sports and fitness activities, will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Sports Footwear Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global sports footwear market by application (outdoor sports footwear, sports-inspired footwear, and performance sports footwear), product (athleisure sports footwear, running sports footwear, court game sports footwear, cleats sports footwear, and others), end-users (professional users and recreational users), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2017, followed by the Americas and the EMEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to increasing participation in fitness activities, training, and other sports activities in the region.

