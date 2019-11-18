

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva plc (AV.L, AV) said, following a review of options for the Singapore business including seeking offers, the Group decided to retain the business. Also, the Group's joint venture in China will be retained. Aviva said its Singapore and China business units are earning attractive returns, and both countries are expected to pay dividends to group centre in 2019.



Aviva is continuing to explore strategic options for the operations in Hong Kong, Vietnam and Indonesia, with its respective partners in each country.



