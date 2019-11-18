As from November 19, 2019, unit rights (US) issued by Izafe AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until November 29, 2019. Instrument: Unit rights ----------------------------------------------- Short name: IZAFE B UR ----------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013460193 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 185137 ----------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------- MIC Code: SSME ----------------------------------------------- As from November 19, 2019 paid subscription units (BTU) issued by Izafe AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units ----------------------------------------------- Short name: IZAFE B BTU ----------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013460201 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 185138 ----------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------- MIC Code: SSME ----------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 83 00.