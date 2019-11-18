On August 26, 2019, the bond loan issued by Future Gaming Group International AB (the "Company") traded on First North Bond Market was given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial situation and the pricing of the instrument. On November 14, 2019, the Company published a press release with information that two directors has left the Company's board of directors, and that the board of directors therefore doesn't meet the quorum requirements. The current rules of First North Bond Market state that an issuer's fixed income instruments can be given observation status if any circumstances exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of the instruments traded on Nasdaq First North Bond Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the observation status for the bond loan issued by Future Gaming Group International AB (FGG001, ISIN code SE0010547422, trading code FFG001). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.