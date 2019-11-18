MOONLIGHT FAMILY CO., LTD: MOONLIGHTFAMILY mattress is a popular local brand in the UK

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / MOONLIGHT FAMILY, a UK mattress brand, achieved a one-day global sales promotion of 864218 pounds on November 11, 2018, and achieved another brilliant performance on November 11, 2019 at the Tmall double 11 in mainland China, spreading MOONLIGHT FAMILY brand across the UK, the US, Europe and China, making the brand a household name.

MOONLIGHT FAMILY mattress is rated by British media as the favorite brand of mattress in the UK. It has received ergonomic certification, multiple invention patents and is favored by British consumers. MOONLIGHT FAMILY is a large enterprise with advanced British equipment, specializing in software and advanced mattresses, which integrates R&D, production and sales. At present, it has more than 400 domestic employees, the annual output can reach 40 million sets of furniture and bedding. The company covers an area of about 43,000 square meters, with a building area of about 19,000 square meters and a green area of about 13,000 square meters. At present, we have MOONLIGHT FAMILY mattress series and pillow series, etc. The brand has established companies in many countries and regions around the world, such as the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Malaysia, etc., and is well recognized by peers and consumers around the world.

For the global development of the brand, MOONLIGHT FAMILY head office and BlancaFurniture co., LTD. which located in Shunde District, Foshan City, mainland China jointly create original designed products in the UK. At the same time, the company is also creating original design products with American companies and Malaysian companies, so that more consumers can experience the high- quality of British mattresses.

