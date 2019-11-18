The Turkish government is planning to assign 100 solar projects with a capacity of 10 MW each across 39 different provinces via a new procurement exercise. The tender will be held on April 20, 2020.The Turkish government has revealed plans to launch a tender for utility-scale solar projects under the country's Renewable Energy Resources Area Project (YEKA) scheme on Dec. 19. According to information provided to pv magazine by Eren Engur, the CEO and founder of Turkish consultancy Icarus Energy, the YEKA tender will be held on April 20, 2020. Engur also revealed that Abdullah Tancan - Turkey's ...

