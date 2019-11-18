

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German stocks are mostly subdued Monday morning with investors largely staying cautious due to a lack of triggers. Investors are also awaiting more news on U.S.-China trade negotiations.



According to a report in Chinese media, U.S. and China had 'constructive discussions' regarding a phase-one trade deal in a high-level phone call.



The benchmark DAX, which advanced to 13,284.35 after opening slightly weak, retreated to 13,221.32 subsequently.



It was last seen at 13,228.62, down 13.13 points, or 0.1%, from previous close.



On Friday, the index ended with a gain of 0.47%.



Fresenius, up 1.6%, tops the list of gainers in the DAX index. Deutsche Bank is gaining about 1.3%



Vonovia and Adidas are up 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively. RWE and Henkel are modestly higher.



On the other hand, Lufthansa is down nearly 1%



Covestro is declining 0.85%. SAP, Beiersdorf, Volkswagen, Infineon, Siemens and Deutsche Post are lower by 0.4 to 0.6%.



