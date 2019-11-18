BOSAGORA and KoSAC Showcased a Collaborative Decision Making Platform, Defora, That Will Impact Organisational Cultures and Governance

ZUG, Switzerland and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BOS Platform Foundation (BPF) hosted a showcase along with Korea Smart Authentication Corp (KoSAC) on Tuesday 12 November 2019 at Campus Biotech in Geneva, Switzerland, to present Defora, an innovative solution to enhance governance and collaborative decision making processes.

The showcase saw a diverse audience of nearly 60 people from sectors ranging from banking and education to local government and international organisations. The showcase featured speakers from both BPF and KoSAC, who highlighted how their projects could help positively change how we think about governance and create better group decisions.

According to Serge Komaromi, Founder of BPF, Defora is an innovative solution to enhance the governance and decision making of organisations and communities as it is efficient and scalable.

"It is an honour to have our first showcase event here in Geneva, the hometown of Jean-Jacques Rousseau who continues to inspire people with his idea of General Will. Today, General Will can be understood as collective intelligence - something that our project strives to achieve. We chose Geneva for many reasons, most importantly since the city is a hub of international organisations and NGOs that take decisions which affect millions of people around the world," says Serge Komaromi.

About BOS Platform Foundation

BOS Platform Foundation is a non-profit foundation based in Zug, Switzerland that has been developing a blockchain 2.0 project named BOSAGORA which is recorded as the first Korean-led ICO project with participation from over 90 countries and aims to provide a platform for DApp developers and green and sustainable project initiatives worldwide with its cutting edge blockchain technology.

About Korea Smart Authentication Corp

KoSAC is a privacy engineering tech startup based in Seoul, South Korea. It has been behind the development of Defora, a platform that empowers better solutions, which incorporates its patented digital identity technology based on its state of the art homomorphic encryption technology.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1030558/Defora_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1030557/BOSAGORA_and_KoSAC.jpg