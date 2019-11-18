Anzeige
Montag, 18.11.2019

PR Newswire
18.11.2019 | 10:49
Yorkshire Water Finance Plc - Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus

London, November 18

18 November 2019
YORKSHIRE WATER FINANCE PLC
(incorporated with limited liability in England and Wales with registered number 11444372)
Publication of the Supplementary Prospectus dated 15 November 2019

The following document has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority on 15 November 2019 and is available for viewing:

Supplementary Prospectus dated 15 November 2019 (the "Supplementary Prospectus") for the update of the £8,000,000,000 Multicurrency programme for the issuance of Guaranteed Bonds, with Yorkshire Water Finance plc as the issuer and Yorkshire Water Services Limited, Yorkshire Water Services Holdings Limited and Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited as the guarantors.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

Or, click here: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1030827/Yorkshire_Water_Finance_Plc___Supplementary_Prospectus_2019.pdf

[A copy of the Prospectus will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM]

For further information, please contact:
Yorkshire Water
Western House
Halifax Road
Bradford
BD6 2SZ
Email: treasury@keldagroup.com
Attention: David Gregg

