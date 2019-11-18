Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEL LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Nov-2019 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 253.5012 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 978477 CODE: DJEL LN ISIN: FR0007056841 ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEL LN Sequence No.: 29744 EQS News ID: 915027 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2019 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)