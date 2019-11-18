Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRU LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Nov-2019 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 15-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.699 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7521297 CODE: INRU LN ISIN: FR0010375766 ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRU LN Sequence No.: 29757 EQS News ID: 915053 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 18, 2019 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)