Lyxor Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - Acc (RU2K LN) Lyxor Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Nov-2019 / 10:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 231.5097 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40920 CODE: RU2K LN ISIN: FR0011119254 ISIN: FR0011119254 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RU2K LN Sequence No.: 29766 EQS News ID: 915071 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 18, 2019 04:41 ET (09:41 GMT)