Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US35 LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Nov-2019 / 10:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 99.3565 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 85000 CODE: US35 LN ISIN: LU1407889887 ISIN: LU1407889887 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US35 LN Sequence No.: 29827 EQS News ID: 915193 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2019 04:43 ET (09:43 GMT)