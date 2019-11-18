Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURL LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Nov-2019 / 10:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 30.0598 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2791216 CODE: TURL LN ISIN: LU1900067601 ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURL LN Sequence No.: 29906 EQS News ID: 915353 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 18, 2019 04:45 ET (09:45 GMT)