2019-11-18

Conversion factor SGB IL 3102/3112; 0.8142749

The conversion factor of SGB IL 3102/3112 indicates the amount of SGB IL 3102 that the SNDO will buy back for each SGB IL 3112 issued in the switch auction at November 18, 2019.

For further information, please contact:



The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

Funding@riksgalden.se