Lyxor BofAML ? High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor BofAML ? High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Nov-2019 / 10:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML ? High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 112.0491 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1113000 CODE: YIEL LN ISIN: LU1812090543 ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN Sequence No.: 29881 EQS News ID: 915303 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2019 04:47 ET (09:47 GMT)