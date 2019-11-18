Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Nov-2019 / 10:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.4596 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1211667 CODE: LESU LN ISIN: LU1792117696 ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESU LN Sequence No.: 29877 EQS News ID: 915295 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 18, 2019 04:48 ET (09:48 GMT)