Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Nov-2019 / 10:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 50.0249 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6225345 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN Sequence No.: 29854 EQS News ID: 915249 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2019 04:49 ET (09:49 GMT)