Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPU LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Nov-2019 / 10:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 104.1745 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9464490 CODE: TIPU LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPU LN Sequence No.: 29840 EQS News ID: 915221 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2019 04:50 ET (09:50 GMT)