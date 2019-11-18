Mobile Accessories Market to Gain High Demand Owing to Rising Customers Inclination Towards Safe, Advanced & Secure Mobile Accessories Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Mobile Accessories Market scope was appreciated by US$ 68.4 billion in 2018 and is likely to record a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019 to 2025. The global market scope of mobile accessories is estimated to touch US$ 110.6 billion during the forecast period.

This is attributed to the ever-increasing inclination on the part of customers toward safe, advanced, and secure mobile accessories. The emerging economies like India are China are the torchbearers in this regard; thanks to smart devices' growing penetration coupled with extensive research on the count of wireless connectivity.

Market Segmentation:

The mobile accessories market is segmented on the basis of type of product, type of deployment, price, and geography. By type of product, the segmentation goes like portable speakers, power banks, earphones & headphones, phone cases, and others. By type of deployment, it says online & offline. By price, it states high, medium, and low. By geography, the mobile accessories industry comprises North America, Europe, LATAM, MEA, and Asia Pacific.

Trends:

The latest trend catching up herein is demand for anti-loss keychains. They are able to track the smartphone through the phone's Bluetooth low energy antennas and GPS. Once user comes within the range of smartphone, the user will get alerted. These keychains could also be used for remotely taking photographs. The other device doing the rounds is "mobile phone charm".

Storage Insights:

Certain smartphones do feature SD card slots (generally smaller Micro-SD variant). Insertion of a compatible SD card in these slots could be used for transferring files from device to device or increasing the phone's storage capacity. The latest variety over here is the influx of Wi-Fi SD. These cards are capable of moving pictures to an online photo-sharing device or local computer. Plus, certain devices are abreast with USB On-The-Go; by making use of either an exclusive USB micro-B flash drive/adapter for standard USB port.

Players:

The players contributing to the mobile accessories market include StuffCool Retail Pvt. Ltd.; Syska Accessories; Belkin India Pvt. Ltd.; Portronics Digital Pvt. Ltd.; Bose Corporation, Sony, Philips, Xiaomi Technology, Intex Technologies, and Samsung.

Market Segment:

Mobile Accessories Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Earphones/Headphones



Charger



Power Bank



Protective Cases



Other

Mobile Accessories Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Online



Offlin

Mobile Accessories Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

North Americ



U.S.



Europe



German





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Chin





India



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia



Central & South America



Brazil

