Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TNOW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Nov-2019 / 10:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 15-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 335.0301 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 171618 CODE: TNOW LN ISIN: LU0533033741 ISIN: LU0533033741 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TNOW LN Sequence No.: 29787 EQS News ID: 915113 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2019 04:53 ET (09:53 GMT)