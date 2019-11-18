Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEML LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Nov-2019 / 10:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 15-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.8006 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12653938 CODE: LEML LN ISIN: FR0010435297 ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEML LN Sequence No.: 29759 EQS News ID: 915057 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2019 04:54 ET (09:54 GMT)